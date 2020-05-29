COWBOY POETRY: The Class of 2020

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I take my cowboy hat off to the graduating class. This year has been peculiar. Doubt that any will surpass.

But one thing is for certain. It’s a gamble worth the bet. The year of 2020 you will dang sure not forget.

Some have given up and sure to cause them certain strife, but you have reached your first achievement in your many days of life.

You’re young and full of spirit, like a filly shakes her tail. Never give up dreaming ‘cuz you’re afraid that you might fail.

A cowboy’s life ain’t cheap and with equipment comes expense. A healthy education brings you more than just horse sense.

So be diligent when studying. You’ve got no time to shirk. And if you plan on making bank, for sure it’s worth the work.

There’s more to life than money, but it takes a lot to live. So, choose an occupation where you’ll have some left to give

To someone who’ll be starting out, the way you are right now. You’ll soon find out that everyone can use a break somehow.

Remember, in this life there’s not a single thing for free. Somebody’s got to pay it and it’s usually you and me.

Exhibit deeds of kindness. Cowboys have a Golden Rule. You’ll treat each other with respect. If not, then you’re a fool.

Some days will be discouraging. You won’t know what to do. But this cowboy’s telling you there’ll be a light come shining through.

Your best years are ahead of you. Be ready for each task. Your God is there to help you. All you gotta do is ask.

So, congratulations seniors. You are gonna love the world. Take a step and cowboy up. You’re about to be unfurled.