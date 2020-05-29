Families Feeding Families yard sale underway

A two-day Community Yard Sale sponsored by Families Feeding Families is underway at 567 East, 1800 North in North Logan.

The yard sale is a fundraiser for a local family in need, according to Emily Malik, one of the organizers of the event.

“The proceeds from this yard sale will help that family get their car repaired so they can get to work and medical appointments,” Malik added. “Any extra proceeds will go toward helping local families with basic needs.”

The community yard sale is being held at 567 East, 1800 North in North Logan. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 30.

Items for sale include toys, furniture, appliances, home décor, shoes, books and more.

Families Feeding Families is a local Facebook group that organizes events that provide funding for back-to-school supplies, Christmas gifts, school lunches and other support for families in need.

“This is prefect weather for some al fresco shopping,“ Malik said. “We hope to see lots of shoppers there to support our community.”