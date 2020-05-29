December 25, 1940 – May 25, 2020 (age 79)

Janis Lavora Burkhardt was born on December 25, 1940 in Wilmar, California to Ella Lavora deWindt and Heert “Dutch” deWindt.

Through her growing-up years in Aguila, Arizona, Janis fostered a great love of riding horses and also of the Native American people. She was an avid collector of Native American jewelry and could often be seen wearing her turquoise earrings, necklaces, and rings.

With a hard work ethic instilled by her Dutch father, Heert, Janis developed strength and an adventurous spirit. She also proudly grew into her height (she was 6’ 2” tall). When talking about her size 13 women’s shoe, she would often say, “They build foundations under churches, not outhouses!”

A jack-of-all-trades (but master of none), Janis pursued a career in construction and maintenance. She ultimately found her niche in office administration and worked for Section 8 Housing in Merritt Island, Florida. A people person, Janis often said she could “Talk the hind end off of a Missouri mule.” She loved each and every one of her clients and their families, and always went above and beyond to help ensure their well-being. Janis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and proud of her strong pioneer ancestors.

Janis is the mother of four children: Kathleen “Kathy” Faulk McKoon; Christine McKoon, Charlene Ronchi, and Charles “Chuck” Burkhardt. She also has ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Mike Burcar, siblings Alta, Greeta, and Wietse, and granddaughter Karla. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren, and siblings Tena, Johnny, and Heert.

To quote her son Chuck, “Mom was an amazing woman. She went from what was essentially the black sheep to being a loving, caring member of not only her family but her church and her community…I thank God every day that the world never witnessed mom ever getting to three. Jeebus better watch out!”

Funeral services were held on Friday, May 29, 2020. There was a family viewing at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah. A graveside service was held at the Logan City Cemetery.

