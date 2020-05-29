September 20, 1940 – May 29, 2020 (age 79)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Karlene R. Oelke, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home in Plain City, Utah.

She was born on September 20, 1940 in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of Parley Brown and Gladys Daisy Hogge Rawson.

She was reared and educated in Plain City and graduated from Weber High School in 1959. She also attended Utah State University. She married the love of her life, Richard A. Oelke on November 14, 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held various callings which included, Young Women’s Camp Director, Volunteer for Young Men’s and Women’s Handicapped and Special Needs, Mutual program and Boy Scouts.

Karlene drove school bus for Weber County School District. She also worked for Rawson Dairy Farm, dump truck driver for harvests and Don Singleton.

Karlene enjoyed oil painting and collecting antique furniture. She was a professional softball player where she played for the Ogden Shamrocks. She loved to go on vacations to Oregon Coast, and being a mom, grandmother, and wife, being a 4-H mom and serving others.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be sent to the Utah Schools for Deaf and Blind, contact Amy Zaharis, amyz@usdb.org 801-505-8696.

Surviving are her sweetheart, Richard; one spoiled son, Karl (Becky) Oelke; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Cleo Wagstaff and Verl Rawson. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Nyla Oelke, one sister, Lea Sanders and her twin brother, Karl Rawson.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 West 1975 North, Plain City, Utah.

