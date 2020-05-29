Ruth Bullock

March 18, 1933 – May 27, 2020 (87)

Ruth went to heaven today. She was ready to go and passed peacefully. I would visit her at least once per month at her home in Ramona, and I spoke with her often once she moved to Utah. I’m grateful for the quality time I was able to spend with her and never took those moments for granted. Her home became my second family. Dr. Bullock’s life experience made me a better student and human being. She was truly one of a kind.

Dr. Bullock was raised in Southern California. Her father was a chef at Pasadena College back in the day. While most children played at the park, Pasadena College became her playground. It didn’t take much thought for her to decide where she’d pursue undergraduate studies.

-BS Biology, Pasadena College

-MSW & LCSW, University of Southern California

-PhD Social Service Administration, University of Chicago

-doctoral dissertation focused on depression among first-year college students

Dr. Bullock excelled at every role throughout her career. She worked in Los Angeles county where she counseled families navigating the adoption process, the juvenile probation system, and worked with the elderly and their families afflicted by matters pertaining to public welfare. She worked for the Girl Scouts of America in San Diego, California. Served as research associate in psychiatry at Yale University. Spent the summer months teaching in Bolivia, Ecuador, Brazil, Kenya, Taiwan, and Japan. Led work and witness trips in Africa and Southeast Asia. Taught social work, and related courses, at Eastern Nazarene University. She retired form PLNU as a professor of social work and former chair of the Department of Sociology & Social Work. She missed the ability to retire as professor emeritus by one year due to an injury.

Dr. Bullock’s faith gave her the ability to travel the globe and pursue opportunities for which there was no road map. She enjoyed spending time around young people and inspired many students to pursue their professional and academic aspirations. She lived a full life. Ruth was not much for crowded spaces and appreciated her privacy. She would not want you/us to spend too much time ‘grieving’ by her loss. Her legacy will live on forever.

Ruth is survived by three adult children, a sister in San Diego, California and several nieces and nephews. She will be joined by her immediate family this weekend and laid to rest in Utah in the days ahead.

Heaven gained another angel. Welcome home!

A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 1:30 – 2:45pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00pm at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

