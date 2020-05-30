Rescuers called after vehicle rollover in Logan Canyon

LOGAN — Emergency crews were dispatched to Logan Canyon, US-89, after a vehicle rolled into the Logan River. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. milepost 473, near the Logan Cave.

According to emergency radio traffic the vehicle rolled into the river, trapping the occupants. Several of the passengers are children.

Logan City Dispatch Operators confirmed, Utah Highway Patrol Troopers have closed the canyon in both directions. Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route if they are planning on traveling beyond Spring Hollow Campground from Logan, or Beaver Mountain from Bear Lake.

Traffic was reportedly backed up for more than a mile in both directions around the accident.

Cache County Search and Rescue Crews have been dispatched to the crash. They are planning on running a line across the river to rescue the occupants of the vehicle. A Logan City fire engine ladder truck is also on the scene to assist.

Crews were able safely rescue everyone from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

