BRHD caseload grows by 42 and that is another 1-day record

LOGAN – Sunday’s 42 new COVID-19 positive cases in the Bear River Heath District set another one-day record, while the Utah Department of Health reported 264 positive cases, the third highest single-day total the last two and a half months.

Of the 42 new cases in Northern Utah, 40 originated in Cache County (four under the age of 18, 31 are between 18-60 and five are over 60). The other two are Box Elder County cases, both 18-60. None are hospitalized.

The five days of escalating cases in the northern district started with 10 on Wednesday, followed by 21 Thursday, 31 Friday, 38 Saturday and 42 Sunday.

The BRHD caseload has grown to 248 with 219 of the cases from Cache County, 29 from Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The state’s Two-Week Cumulative Incidence Rate focuses on high rates (more than 100 cases per 100,000 people) and Logan is featured on that list.

Lloyd Berentzen, Director of the Bear River Health Department, said more testing has been done in northern Utah, including two large valley companies asking the state to conduct mass testing.

”On the south end of the valley Saturday we had 10 teams come up from the state,” Berentzen explained. “They did 1,300 or so tests. We know, because of some of the at-risk populations that are symptomatic, we think we’re going to see an uptick again because of that. So, we’re expecting to see some higher numbers as those tests come back.”

Statewide, including 264 new cases Sunday, the Utah Department of Health’s total positive COVID-19 caseload stands at 9,797, a daily rate increase of 2.8 percent from yesterday. With 3,809 tests administered yesterday, 213,914 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is still at 4.6 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths grew to 113, one more than yesterday.

There were 12 more hospitalizations on the Sunday report, 98 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total hospitalizations the last two and a half months in Utah is 775.

The latest Idaho report shows 2,839 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths. The first confirmed positive case in Franklin County was recorded last week. There are still no cases that have been found in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.