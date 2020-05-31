Free fish day pegged for June 6

Eden Newswander 10, fishes from the deck at Skyler's pond located in Willow park Friday 29,2020.

LOGAN — Division of Wildlife Resources has been stocking trout in the rivers and ponds around Cache Valley about every other week preparing for Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 6. Gary Howes the Logan hatchery manager said the Logan River, Casper’s pond and the Smithfield area fisheries have been loaded up with catchable trout.

”We try to hit most waters pretty hard for Free Fish Day,” Howes said. “We have been stocking the area with 10 to 12 inch trout.”

Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity to put a worm on a hook and cast it into one of Utah’s lakes or streams. Anyone can fish at any public waterbody in Utah without a fishing license. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Faith Heaton Jolley said fishing makes a great family activity.

“It’s a great day not only for beginning anglers to give fishing a try but is also a fun time for experienced anglers, too,” Jolley said.

“It’s the perfect time to take a family member with you and introduce them to the sport,” Randy Oplinger, sport fisheries coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said. “Early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm-water and cold-water fish, are active and willing to bite this time of the year.”

DWR is offering a new certificate for those that catch their first fish. The first catch certificate is something new DWR is starting.

The certificate can be printed at home, just fill in the details to document the occasion.

Casey Snider, the executive director of the Bear River Land Conservancy, said they have postponed the annual Bear River Celebration at Skylar’s Pond in Willow park on Free Fish Day.

Anglers should note that while Free Fishing Day waives the requirement for having a fishing license, entrance fees to state parks and other areas will still apply.

While fishing, Utahns are still encouraged to practice social distancing while outdoors and should remain at least 6 feet away from others who may be fishing at the same waterbody. If a waterbody looks crowded and social distancing will be different to maintain, you should try visiting a different waterbody. Fishermen should also stay home if they are feeling sick.

Wherever you go fishing on Free Fishing Day, remember to pack out what you pack in and keep the area free of trash. Also note that some facilities, like restrooms or campgrounds, may be closed due to COVID-19 — please respect those closures. Visit the Utah State Parks website for more tips on recreating responsibly.

You don’t need a license to fish on June 6, but the other fishing rules in Utah will still be in effect. Make sure you know the catch limits and rules for the waterbody you are fishing. The rules are available in the 2020 Utah Fishing Guidebook.