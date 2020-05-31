Logan recycling issues reminders about shredded paper, etc

Facebook: City of Logan

A few months ago Logan City sent a newsletter about all of the waste services they offer for all residents of Cache County. That newsletter contained an updated graphic about what can and can’t be recycled in your blue recycling container.

They had several calls asking about what should be done with shredded paper. In short, the city says : although paper is recyclable, shredded paper is best bagged and disposed of in the garbage can. The reason being is that shredded paper is a challenge to sort at the recycling facility. It tends to fall off of the sorting line as materials are sorted, creates a mess in the recycling plant, and often ends up mixed in with all of the other materials.

Items that can be recycled include: cardboard boxes, cardboard packaging, paper magazines & catalogues, paper bags, paper egg cartons, metal cans, plastic #1(clear plastic bottles with threaded necks), plastic #2 (milk jugs).

Items that cannot be recycled include: glass, drink & food cartons, styrofoam, pizza boxes, food & green waste, plastic #3 – #7, plastic bags, clamshell packaging(even with #1 or #2) and disposable plates, drink cups, lids & straws. For more information: loganutah.org