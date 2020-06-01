Cache GOP virtual debates this week

cachegop.com

Three primaries will soon play out and also be on your ballot if you are a registered Republican. On KVNU’s For the People program last week, Cache G.O.P. chairman Chris Booth said a couple debates will be held this week for Senate District 25 and House District 3.

“The primary forced by the challengers there, Mike Peterson challenging the incumbent Val Potter and Chris Wilson challenging Lyle Hillyard, the incumbent for Senate 25. It’s kind of nice, this is the second cycle in a row that we’ve had a primary,” Booth said.

The debates will be held this Wednesday evening, June 3rd on the Cache County Republican party page on Facebook. The House debate will be held first from 6p.m. to 715 p.m. then the Senate debate will follow from 730p.m. to 845p.m. Booth also had a warning for any who might be involved in campaign sign stealing.

“We’ve got some sign stealing going on. I talked to all four candidates, it’s happening to all four of the primary candidates. I heard today, it’s also happening to some of these high school seniors(with)their signs that have been put in their yards. Just realize that whoever’s doing it, if you get caught, it’s actually stealing, it’s actual theft. You will get charged for it because these candidates…are spending thousands of dollars on these signs, they’re not cheap.”

Booth said all law enforcement agencies have been put on alert to watch for those responsible. The website for the Cache G.O.P. is cachegop.com