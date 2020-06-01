Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ president issues statement regarding death of George Floyd and protests

Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaking during the April 2020 General Conference.

SALT LAKE CITY — In light of recent events and protests, Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a message on his social media accounts Monday, asking for peace, mutual respect and love for another.

President Nelson said, “We join with many throughout this nation and around the world who are deeply saddened at recent evidences of racism and a blatant disregard for human life. We abhor the reality that some would deny others respect and the most basic of freedoms because of the color of his or her skin. We are also saddened when these assaults on human dignity lead to escalating violence and unrest.”

We join with many throughout this nation and around the world who are deeply saddened at recent evidences of racism and a blatant disregard for human life. https://t.co/Jm3nDwlAmd pic.twitter.com/ub99IUvMC6 — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) June 1, 2020

The comments come as a Minneapolis medical examiner has classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck. The medical examiner’s report also lists heart disease and hypertension as “other significant conditions,” along with fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. A widely seen citizen video that shows Floyd struggling with a police officer holding his knee on his neck has sparked protests worldwide.

President Nelson’s statement went onto say, “Illegal acts such as looting, defacing, or destroying public or private property cannot be tolerated. Never has one wrong been corrected by a second wrong. Evil has never been resolved by more evil.”

Saturday afternoon, protesters gathered in Salt Lake City, leading to one police car being burned, one officer seriously injured, multiple counts of vandalism and 41 people arrested. The Utah National Guard was later dispatched to help law enforcement, as a weekend curfew was implemented.

President Nelson concluded, “I plead with us to work together for peace, for mutual respect, and for an outpouring of love for all of God’s children.”

will@cvradio.com