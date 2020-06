March 31, 1935 March 31, 1935

May 23, 2020 (age85)



Gaylene W. Brandt, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. A family gathering will be held at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow in the Malad City Cemetery, 59 Bannock Street, Malad City, Idaho.

