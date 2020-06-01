September 6, 1937 – May 29, 2020 (age 82)

Joyce Nelson Fowers, daughter of Earl LaMar Nelson and Inez Stark, returned peacefully to her heavenly home on May 29, 2020.

Joyce was born on September 6, 1937, in Roy, Utah, and had a happy childhood with her sister and best friend, Charlene (Hartman).

In 1955 she married James Dee Fowers in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple and worked to support him during his schooling at Utah State University. After Dee’s graduation they moved to Ventura, California, for work and raised their 4 children, prior to returning to Logan, 32 years later, for retirement.

Throughout her life, Joyce had many accomplishments and served in many church callings, but what she will be remembered for are her ever kind personality and the talents which she developed and shared with others throughout her life. She exemplified Christ-like service in raising and caring for her oldest daughter Janell who suffered from Williams Syndrome, to the age of 53, and three subsequent children. She had amazing domestic skills as a seamstress, knitter, and chef, and would frequently be found sewing or knitting dolls, clothing and blankets for charitable donation. She saw the best in everyone, was a peacemaker, and was quick to forgive. She was meek, tender, and close to the spirit, never wavering in her testimony and convictions despite the challenges and trials she faced throughout her life.

This unshakable faith and testimony of our Savior will stand as a legacy for her three surviving children: Pamela (Manley), Teresa (Jones), and Matthew (Fowers), four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. We will forever love and remember our mother, sister, and grandma, and will strive to maintain her example. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dee, and her daughter, Janell with whom she looked forward to a joyous reunion! We eagerly await our reunion with them all in the heavens above!

A viewing will take place Thursday, June 2, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30am at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 1800 North 420 East in North Logan, Utah. Graveside services will follow beginning at 11:00am at the North Logan Memorial Park Cemetery.

