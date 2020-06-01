Logan man arrested after allegedly robbing individuals at knifepoint

Booking photo for Richard Opoku-Agyemang (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Logan man remains in jail on $51,000 bail after police say he robbed several people by knifepoint while already on probation for other crimes. Richard Opoku-Agyemang was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday night, where he is being held in a solitary cell after testing positive for COVID-19.

Opoku-Agyemang was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. Deputies outside his cell were seen wearing masks, face shields, and scrubs. He was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and, possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazzard told the court how Opoku-Agyemang was suspected of robbing the alleged victims with a knife on May 26. He forced them to strip to their underwear and then searched through their clothes, stealing a phone and charging bank.

According to Logan City police officers, the alleged victims claimed Opoku-Agyemang had an “elk or deer horn” knife. He also stole $50 before fleeing on foot.

Officers located Opoku-Agyemang on Friday and questioned him. He denied having any memory of the robbery. He also allegedly had methamphetamine in his wallet.

Hazzard told the court that Opoku-Agyemang was already on probation for other crimes when the alleged robbery occurred. He asked the court to hold the suspect without bail, claiming he was a public safety risk.

Hazzard also explained, Opoku-Agyemang had a high fever when officers arrested him. He was transported to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. He was later placed in a medical wing at the jail, set up for quarantining inmates.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she was deeply concerned about the public’s safety, especially in light of the suspect’s test results to the coronavirus. She still granted bail but ordered that Opoku-Agyemang self-quarentine for 14-days if he is able to post the $51,000 bond. She also added that he follow probation and appear again in court June 8.

Opoku-Agyemang could face up to life in prison if convicted.

