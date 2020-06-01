Newton man arrested for allegedly molesting teenage girl

Booking photo for Harris Griffin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Newton man has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a teenage girl. Harris Griffin was booked Friday into the Cache County Jail. He is being held on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said deputies received a 911 from the alleged victim’s family. They claimed Griffin had inappropriately touched the girl multiple times.

The suspect was an acquaintance and also considered to be a person of trust to the alleged victim.

Formal charges are pending the completion of deputies’ investigation.

Griffin is no longer in jail after posting bond.

will@cvradio.com