Robert Palmer DeLong

March 4, 1942 – May 29, 2020 (age 78)

Robert, 78, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home of natural causes.

The oldest child of Palmer and Rhoda Larson DeLong, Robert was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and spent his earliest years in Kemmerer and Rock Springs, Wyoming. Despite the decades since those early Wyoming years he continued to have a love for the Cowboy State. Robert has also lived in Utah, Washington, and California.

Robert’s favorite young adult employment was that of a fire lookout for the US Forest Service. He cherished his time alone in the high mountains of Idaho. He gained a passion for the beauties of nature and God’s creations. He became friends with the animals, big and small, that visited his lookout station.

Robert served in the US Navy having received training in San Diego, California and then assigned to the base in Kodiak, Alaska.

He received degrees from Utah Technical College, Brigham Young University, and Utah State University.

His professional careers were centered in the various fields of Industrial Technology including nuclear power. He was employed at nuclear power plants in Washington and California where he served as an Inspection Engineer. He received high merits and awards for his leadership and work ethic.

After retiring from San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant and California Edison, Robert moved to Utah to care for his aging parents and did so with love and compassion for over a decade.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Alice Cottle (William); niece and nephews Danielle Smith (Kenneth), Christopher Cottle (Rochelle), Eric Cottle (Jaime), and Bryan Cottle.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Logan City Cemetery. Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, it has been requested that those attending use appropriate social health practices.

