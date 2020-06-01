Semi vs. car crash closes section of Logan Canyon again

LOGAN — Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle crash in Logan Canyon, US-89. The accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. near the Dugway, milepost 475.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley confirmed the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. The truck rolled into the river and the driver was able to climb out of the cab. Search and rescue crews are attempting a water rescue.

The occupants inside the other vehicle were trapped and reportedly seriously injured. Crews had to extricate them and transport them to Logan Regional Hospital by ambulance.

Troopers have closed the canyon in both directions while they clear the crash and treat the injured. It is expected to remain closed until around 6 p.m.

Monday’s accident occurred just two days after a minivan drifted off the road near Logan Cave, milepost 473, trapping a mother and four children. The canyon was closed for five hours while emergency crews rescued the family.

