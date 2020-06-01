Shelly Wilcken Alvey, 57 lost her 3 year battle with cancer May 30, 2020 in Clifton, Idaho.

Shelly was born October 5, 1962 in Panorama City, California to Ronald Hugh Wilcken and Sherry L. Wilcken Rodriguez.

Shelly married the love of her life, Douglas B. Alvey August 28, 2004 in West Valley City, Utah.

Shelly is survived by her husband Doug Alvey, her children Kyle, Dustin, and Kiersten Ominski, Zach and Casey Turner, her mother Sherry Rodriguez, and her brother Russ (Jessica) Wilcken.

Shelly loved her family, talked to her mother almost daily, was so proud of her children. Shelly was fiercely devoted to her husband Doug. Shelly depended on Doug for everything as her cancer progressed and the tender loving care that he gave her to the end was exemplary.

Shelly liked to clean and Doug liked to cook. She kept a very clean house and was always happy to clean up after a meal prepared by Doug. Shelly loved it when her mother Sherry came to stay they would visit and talk for hours. She enjoyed doing things with her friends and her only daughter Kiersten, shopping, going to movies and getting pedicures.

She loved reading and enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, or anything with family. She was always interested in what was going on with the members of extended family, loved asking about marriages, new babies and was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first grandchild which is a girl to be born in September of this year. Shelly always had a positive and upbeat attitude. She often spoke what was on her mind and had a quick and cute sense of humor.

From the time of her diagnosis Shelly was brave and tough, she remained cheerful and uncomplaining. She was determined to do whatever she could to beat it. She fought a tough fight to the very end. She was known for her kind, sweet and gentle nature. Never liking arguments or contention.

When her children were young Shelly made extra money by running a daycare from her home. She was great at this with her patience and love for children. In her later life she enjoyed working retail/deli and made many friends there as well. Shelly will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

There will be a Celebration of Life Open House for any wishing to pay tribute to Shelly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00pm at Hunter Village Ward Pavilion, 3450South 6400 West, West Valley City, Utah. Please be aware that we are to adhere to social distancing rules and are suggesting the wearing of masks. Lite luncheon will be available.

