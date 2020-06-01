November 20, 1933 – May 30, 2020 (age 86)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Sherril Edith Cooke Horne, 86, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She was born on November 22, 1933 in Brigham City, Utah, a daughter of Fawson P. and Edith Vera Stokes Cooke. She attended Box Elder High School but graduated from Ogden High School.

She married Arlen B. Horne in October 11, 1952 in Brigham City, Utah. From this union they had three children, Cindy, Scott, and Jackie. They were later divorced.

Sherril worked at Fred Meyer as the shoe manager retiring in 2007.

She adored her grandchildren and were her first priority. She loved gardening, fixing everything herself and spending time with her loved ones.

She was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz, and collector of Coke memorabilia. Sherril’s companion following her divorce was her sweet dog, Flash, who met her at the Rainbow bridge wagging his tail.

The family would like to thank her daughter, Jackie Anderson and grandson, Kyle Anderson, for their care of Sherril. We would also like to thank Dr. John Markeson, Bristol Home and Hospice, and Corinne First Ward for their loving care of their mother.

The family would appreciate assistance with funeral costs. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to America First Credit Union in Jackie Horne Anderson Account in Brigham City.

Surviving are her three children, Cindy (Keven) Iverson; Scott (Sally) Horne; Jackie Horne Anderson; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and one brother, Mikel Cooke. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2020 at 2:30pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Because of COVID-19. Click this link to view additional details about Sherril’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/sherril-horne

Interment will be in the Corinne City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel