Verla Meldrum Green passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 into the loving arms of her husband Lawrence on their 69th Wedding Anniversary.

Verla was born August 12, 1928 in Hillard, Wyoming a daughter of Lawren Insley Meldrum and Bessie Martin Meldrum.

She graduated from Weber High School and received her associate degree and teaching certificate from Weber State College. Verla was Valedictorian and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in education from Utah State University. While there she met her sweetheart Lawrence Leslie Green. They were married on May 31, 1951 in the Logan Temple.

She wanted to be a dietician but when teaching at Wahlquist Elementary she found her true love of teaching. She taught school for over thirty years in Brigham City, mostly at Mountain View Elementary. Verla touched so many children’s lives; she remembered and recognized her students by name for years to follow. She truly was an inspirational teacher.

Verla sewed the most beautiful dresses and clothes for her grandchildren. She was a lifetime student, loved history and continued reading until the day her eyesight would not allow. Verla enjoyed the time she spent fishing and traveling with her husband and their winters together in Arizona. She also enjoyed gardening; but the light of her life were her grandchildren. She made all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren feel important. Verla was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother.

Surviving are her children: Lawren (Nancy) Green; Debra (Klaus) Bienek; David (Merilee) Green; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and sisters: Virginia Maw; Ruth Staker and Jane Meldrum. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, great-grandson Daniel Allen, three sisters: Carol Meldrum, Sarah Fern Meldrum and Lorraine Abrams.

Special thanks to the Brigham City 14th Ward, Ali’s Angels, Integrity Hospice and The Gables for all their loving help and care.

Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund.

Memories of Verla may be e-mailed to the family at memoriesofverla@gmail.com or Myers Mortuary