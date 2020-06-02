Jon Huntsman Jr. to visit Cache Valley on June 4

Gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. will meet with Cache Valley residents from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 at Merlin Olsen Park in Logan.

LOGAN – Republican candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. will be coming to Cache Valley on Thursday, June 4.

The staff of Huntsman’s gubernatorial campaign will host a Meet and Greet event for local residents at the north end of Merlin Olsen Central Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Huntsman served as governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009, prior to resigning from that office to serve as U.S. Ambassador to China.

Huntsman is in a four-way race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination to replace outgoing Gov. Gary Herbert. His rivals in the Republican primary balloting slated for June 30 are Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Utah House speaker Greg Hughes and former state GOP chair Thomas Wright.