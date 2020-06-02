Mildred Vivian Paskett Mecham, 100, of Firth, Idaho passed away May 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 8, 1920 in Basalt, Idaho to Philip James Paskett and Gena E. McCurdy. She was the seventh of eight children. She grew up in Basalt and attended school there. She also attended Firth High School.

On April 23, 1937 she married Hyrum M. Mecham in the Salt Lake Temple. Hyrum passed away in 1994. They lived in Firth most of their married lives except for two years in Shoshone, Idaho and two years in Jerome, Idaho.

They were blessed with five children, Larry, deceased (Garda, deceased and Louise, Layton, Utah); Sherman, deceased (June, Firth, Idaho); Marsha Tucker (John III), Firth, Idaho; Phillip (Nancy), Firth, Idaho; and Steven (Darlene), Nibley, Utah. At the time of her death she had 31 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren, and 46 great-great-grandchildren.

She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the primary, mutual, and Relief Society, twice as counselor and as a Stake Relief Society President. She filled a mission with her husband in Washington State and Oklahoma and served as an officiator in the Idaho Falls Temple for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed helping her husband in his business at the Firth Mill and Elevator. She was an example as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a giver of service to so many, a canning specialist, and one who loved yard work and the satisfaction of a beautiful yard. She was known for being an outstanding cook. She was especially famous for her homemade rolls and angel food cake with creamy strawberry frosting. She also made many beautiful quilts. Each of her grandchildren received a special “Grandma Mecham” quilt when they were married.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; husband, Hyrum; two sons, Larry and Sherman; a grandson, Arden; a granddaughter, Nicole Hopkins, a great-grandson McKeon Whitten and a great-granddaughter, Allyson Bird.

She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Tucker, her sons, Phillip and Steven, and many of her large posterity.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening June 4, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30pm and Friday morning from 10:30 – 11:40am at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street in Shelley, Idaho. Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family funeral service will be held. The funeral service will be streamed live at 12:00 Noon Friday, June 5, 2020 on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page.

