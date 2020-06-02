Millville man sentenced to prison for recent assault and violence against law enforcement

Booking photo for Chance S. Saltern (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 43-year-old Millville man is heading to prison after being convicted of chocking his roommate and later assaulting a sergeant at the Cache County Jail. Chance S. Saltern asked for mercy explaining that his recent criminal activity could be blamed on a “mid-life crisis.”

Saltern was sentenced in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and, damage to the jail, a class A misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray asked the court to sentence Saltern to prison. He explained that the defendant had shown no interest in following the law.

Saltern told the court he wasn’t a habitual offender and hadn’t been arrested for 20 years. He explained, he had lost his wife and children during the past 24 months, causing him to reach a “low-point” in his life.

In October, Saltern was arrested for choking a roommate and threatening to kill her. He spit in the victim’s face and yelled obscenities while pushing her to the floor.

While in jail, he became upset about a meal served to him. He broke a fire sprinkler head, causing his cell and the first floor of the block to flood.

Saltern was scheduled to be sentenced in January but failed to meet with probation officers or appear for the sentencing hearing. He was arrested again in April.

While being incarcerated, Saltern became angry with deputies when they served him a “hard dinner roll” as part of a meal. Not wanting to eat the food, he began flooding a toilet in his cell.

Deputies moved Saltern into a holding cell. While removing the suspect’s handcuffs, he allegedly trapped the sergeant’s hands in a handcuff port.

The sergeant had to receive medical treatment for injuries to his swollen, bleeding hand.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, Judge Fonnesbeck said Saltern’s actions showed he was unable to cooperate with the court. She ordered him to serve between zero to five years in prison but gave him credit for 90 days previously served.

Judge Fonnesbeck told Saltern, she believed he had some redeemable qualities. She hoped that he would take advantage of the programs available at the prison.

