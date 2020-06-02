March 6, 1939 – May 31, 2020 (age 81)

Paul Dennis Barfuss, 81, of Ogden, Utah passed away on May 31, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born March 6, 1939 in Nibley, Utah to Leo H. Barfuss and Erma McNeil.

Dad was the fifth of six children; Leo Barfuss Jr., Shirley Tarbet, Beth Blanchard, Beverly Burkhart, and Joyce Murray.

Dad chose not to go to college; instead, he wanted to work for his brother working for the city. He did not like that work, and so dad joined the United States Marine Corpse for 5 years.

He married Nancy Mae Curtis December 9, 1961. They had seven children; Paula and Keith Atwood, Joseph and Thresa Barfuss, Sharri and Tracy Holliday, Christine Barfuss Berneith, Lanett Barfuss Stephens, Dennis and Sharon Barfuss, David and Nichole Barfuss.

Dad worked for Pepsi and Cola bottling company for 32 years, where he developed life-long friends like Jim Davis.

He sang with the Heritage Choir where he was able to travel to the Czech Republic, England, Scotland and Prague.

Dad was an officiator for the St. George and Ogden temples, where he devoted his life to serving his Father in heaven in any capacity he was called. He taught us to work hard, and to always choose kindness.

Graveside services will take place Friday, June 5, 2020 in the Providence City Cemetery beginning at 11:00am. A viewing will be held prior to Graveside services beginning at 10:00am at the cemetery.

Graveside services will be live streamed beginning at 11:00am on the day of the services by accessing the following link: (link will be provided once available)

