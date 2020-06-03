BRHD positive COVID-19 tests jump back up to 31 on Tuesday

LOGAN – There were 31 new positive COVID-19 tests reported in the Bear River Health District Tuesday, 30 involving Cache County residents and one from Box Elder County. None of the new cases involved residents who have been hospitalized.

The Box Elder County patient is in the 18-60 age group while 23 of those from Cache County fall into that age category. Also, three among the Cache positives are over 60 and four are under 18.

The caseload for the Bear River Health District has grown to 298, 168 the first 10 weeks of the pandemic and 130 more the last four days. Positives from Cache County account for 268 of the total cases with 30 from Box Elder County and none from Rich County.

Among the district’s 298 total cases, 78 have been termed “recovered” and 10 patients are currently hospitalized.

Also, 243 of the district’s 298 cases have been between 18-60 years old.

The Utah Department of Health’s total positive COVID-19 caseload stands at 10,202, a daily rate increase of 2.0 percent from yesterday. With yesterday’s 203 cases in the state it’s been six straight days of 200 or more positives reported.

With 3,679 tests administered yesterday, 221,791 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives for the last two and a half months is still at 4.6 percent.

There have been 113 total COVID-19 deaths, the same total as yesterday. However, there is one new death to report. A previously reported case was removed from the totals because the deceased patient was determined to be a resident of another state. The new death for Utah is a male, Salt Lake City resident, between 60-85 who was hospitalized at the time of death.

There were 12 more hospitalizations yesterday, 108 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations the last two and a half months in Utah is 801.

The Tuesday afternoon Idaho report shows 2,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. The first positive case in Franklin County was recorded last week and today’s case total in the county is seven. There are still no cases in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.