Cache teachers recognized for excellence in the classroom, receive $500 personal checks

Brady Fonnesbeck, right, is a teacher at Sky View High School and received a Hats Off Award and $500 personal check, courtesy of Young Toyota

NORTH LOGAN – As the academic school year officially came to a close, 13 educators across the Cache County School District received a special recognition and a $500 personal check, courtesy of the Cache Education Foundation and sponsoring businesses. Normally, the awards are handed out at end-of-year assemblies in front of the entire school studentbody and staff. But this year, due to classes being dismissed, the Hats Off awards were handed out individually by Cache Education Foundation Executive Director Teri Lewis over the course of one day, going from school to school from one end of the county to the other.

Each recipient was nominated by students, faculty, staff, parents or community members for his or her dedication to teaching and finding ways to connect with students. Hats Off award recipients received a plaque and a $500 personal check (which they are strongly encouraged to spend on themselves, not for more school supplies). The financial awards are made possible by local businesses who contribute to the annual awards.

This year’s recipients, and the business or group which sponsored them, include:

Jason Kerr, South Cache Middle School (JBS)

Stephanie Ferguson, Mountain Crest High School (Cache Valley Bank)

Tracie Lockhart, Canyon Elementary School (Cache Valley Bank)

Ressa Budge, Heritage Elementary School (Hickman Land Title)

Gary Walker, Millville Elementary School (Cache Title)

Nicholas Redmon, Ridgeline High School (Pepperidge Farm)

Jeremy Wells, Ridgeline High School (Malouf)

Nadege Blume, Providence Elementary (Northern Title)

Scott Meeker, Spring Creek Middle School (Cache Valley Bank)

Megan Tanner, Cache High School (Cache Valley Bank)

Brady Fonnesbeck, Sky View High School (Young Toyota Honda)

Don Sheffer, Summit Elementary (State Farm)

Debbie Lee, Sunrise Elementary (Just My Wish Foundation)

The Cache Education Foundation, Caffe Ibis, and Lasting Engraving also contributed to the awards that were handed out throughout the district.