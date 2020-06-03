Elona Joy Elzinga Floyd

March 21, 1947 – June 2, 2020 (age 73)

Elona Joy Floyd, a joyful, loyal and fun loving mother of five children, Joy, DeWayne, Doug, Fran and Dustin along with seventeen grandchildren and one great grandchild, returned to her Heavenly home June 2nd 2020 at the age of 73.

She was also survived by her siblings Marsha Larson, Charles Elzinga, Susan Heun, Carla Jellings, Brent Elzinga, Rosealtha Nelson, Nona Haycock, Coralee Karmazyn, Howard Elzinga, D. Blair Elzinga and Wendy Ridenhour.

Her strong testimony in the Gospel blessed her family. She served a faithful mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Seattle, Washington. She enjoyed singing, painting and sewing.

DeWayne R. Lazenby, Francisco Bejarano Chavez and Henry W. Floyd where her three loves. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Joyce Elzinga and siblings Alma Elzinga and Terry Baker.

A graveside service will be held for her at the Logan City Cemetery on Friday June 5, 2020 at 1:00pm. It will be broadcast at www.allenmortuaries.com

