Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend, Hazel Louise Elledge Asay, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home in Bear River City, Utah.

She was born on December 8, 1929 in Oklahoma, a daughter of Vonnie Alfred and Myrtle Lutitia Fox Elledge.

Hazel married Arnold Asay on December 23, 1948 in Lovell, Wyoming. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple on January 24, 1961. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2010.

Hazel had worked at Brigham Apparel for over 20 years and had worked in other apparel stores.

She loved to read, crossword puzzles, do handiwork, quilting and was an excellent seamstress. She loved being with her family.

Surviving are her five children; Susan (Michael) Ayala; Linda (Robert) Simcox; Dennis (Amy) Asay; Connie (Dave) Jensen; Scott Asay; 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; one sister, Marie Jones Tucker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold and two sisters, Ruth and Zelma.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

