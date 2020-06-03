Online art auction scheduled for Friday night

Facebook-Caine College of the Arts

The coronavirus pandemic has had a big effect on the arts in Cache Valley, whether it’s movie theaters or stage theaters being closed. It also has shuttered events ranging from the Summerfest Arts Faire to some of the other smaller independent artist events. But there are alternative ways to access the arts.

Former professor and associate dean in the Caine College of the Arts, Chris Terry, is hosting a virtual auction for 10 of his paintings. This will be held on the college’s Facebook page this Friday evening from 7p.m. to 830p.m.

“It’s really been kind of interesting because we were feeling pretty down about the fact that we thought there was no way this event could happen at all. And then talking with people in the Caine college in our production services area, we started kicking around a couple of different ideas and I don’t have to deal with a lot of technical problems. We’ve got people that are really good at that,” he said.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Terry, who has taught art and other subjects at USU for 32 years, said that this year has been unique.

“This was a difficult year, and yeah this was absolutely unique within the context of the time I spent at Utah State. Most of us, unless we’re in our 70’s, we don’t remember anything like this. My oldest brother was certainly alive for the polio difficulties back in the early 1950’s. But I don’t remember anything like this in my lifetime.”

For those wanting to get involved with the art auction Terry said complete instructions can be found on the Caine College of the Arts Facebook page. He said it’s not required for interested ones to have a Facebook account to view the auction and make bids.

A telephone number will be available on the Facebook page for those not having an account. Terry said fifty percent of proceeds will go to a scholarship fund at Utah State.