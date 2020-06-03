Smithfield man sent to prison for stealing car from jail parking lot and drug crimes

Booking photo for Larry W. Johnson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Smithfield man with multiple drug convictions is headed to prison. Larry W. Johnson asked for mercy admitting he has a drug addiction.

Johnson was sentenced in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He had previously pleaded guilty to multiple drug felonies and misdemeanors. The crimes occurred between November 2019 and March 2020.

The last time Johnson was allowed to be released from jail on pretrial supervision, he and another man stole a vehicle from the jail parking lot. He was an inmate in the jail and reportedly overheard a phone call between the victim and the victim’s mother. The victim told their mother where the keys to the vehicle were in addition to the vehicle’s location. The two were arrested shortly after.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told Johnson she couldn’t comprehend the stupidity of stealing a car from the jail parking lot. She ordered him to serve between 1-15 years in prison.

Johnson spoke briefly, telling the court his drug addiction was his biggest problem. He admitted to needing help.

Judge Fonnesbeck said the best place for Johnson would be in prison where he can undergo addiction recovery treatment. She expressed hope that he would get the help he needs.

