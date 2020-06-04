Bear River Health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

LOGAN–The past week the Bear River Health Department has averaged about 35 positive COVID-19 cases in each new daily report. So, BRHD officials will likely regard Thursday’s 22 new positives as a welcomed change of pace.

Of the new cases, 19 were found in Cache County and three in Box Elder County. Among the Cache patients, 13 fall into the 18-60 age group, five are over 60 and one is under 18. Of the three from Box Elder, two are 18-60 and one is over 60.

The caseload for the Bear River Health District has grown to 363. Positives from Cache County account for 329 of the total, cumulative cases with 34 from Box Elder County and none from Rich County.

Also, 292 of the district’s 363 cases have been between 18-60 years.

In other news Thursday, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, who has never experienced symptoms of the disease, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. He is checking to see if he can donate plasma to help COVID-19 patients.

The updated Utah Department of Health’s total positive COVID-19 caseload stands at 10,813, a daily rate increase of 3.0 percent from yesterday. With yesterday’s 316 cases in the state, it’s been eight straight days of 200 or more positives reported.

With 3,526 tests administered yesterday, 227,507 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives for the last two and a half months is 4.8 percent.

There have been 117 total COVID-19 deaths, the same as yesterday.

There are 6,628 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

There were 21 more hospitalizations yesterday, 118 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations the last two and a half months in Utah is 850.

Wednesday’s Idaho report shows 2,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. The Franklin County caseload has grown to seven. There are still no cases in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.