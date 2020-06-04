Bernice Christiansen Nielsen *Graveside Services Added*

June 6, 1930 – March 30, 2020 – (age 89)

Bernice Nielsen, 89, of Logan, Utah went to heaven on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home.

Bernice Christiansen was born June 6, 1930 to William Leslie and Drucilla Barker Christiansen. She was raised in Newton, Utah along with her three brothers, Horace (deceased), Pete (deceased) and Frank.

She married Lynn Verl Nielsen on October 3, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. Lynn and Bernice were married for 60 years before Lynn passed away in 2010.

Bernice enjoyed traveling and seeing the world: Mexico, Hawaii, England, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Monaco and more.

She worked at Clearfield Cheese for 17 years, and she spent her time volunteering at the hospital and LDS temple.

She had fond memories of pranking her friends. Always adventurous and up for a new challenge, Bernice liked to snow ski, ride a motorcycle, and go out on four-wheelers.

She is the mother of four children: David and (Deb), Troy (deceased) (Cindy), Jason (Sherie) and Glee (Barry). She is the grandmother of 16 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids, all of who loved to take a trip to Grandma’s house to rest on her patio, eat at Maddox’s; and lose at cars to their card shark of a grandmother. You only ever won fair and square against Grandma.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to hospice for their wonderful nurses and aides, as well as to Bernice’s many friends and neighbors who visited her to play games, deliver meals, and talk. She is greatly missed.

Due to the pandemic we will be holding a graveside service and a celebration of Bernice’s life at a later date.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside memorial service for Bernice on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00am at the Newton Cemetery, 1005 North 100 West, Newton, Utah.

