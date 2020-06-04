Camden Lewis and Khloe May Child

Our two little angels were born on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 4:11am. Camden Lewis and Khloe May were born at Logan Regional Hospital.

We knew if they were born early we would be on our hands and knees pleading for a miracle. We received a miracle beyond any other miracles someone could ask for. We were told they would only live for a few minutes but in the end, we were able to spend an hour with them.

Holding hands they returned to their Father in Heaven. Even though not everyone got to meet them, they will touch the lives of so many. Camden and Khloe will always be loved and never forgotten.

Camden and Khloe are survived by their parents: Cody and Kyla Child; their grandparents: Nancy Bischoff and Robert Bischoff, Lisa Child, and Kurt Child. There are so many aunts, uncles, and cousin that all loved them dearly.

God be with you till we meet again.

A private memorial will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary