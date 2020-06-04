July 3, 1945 – June 2, 2020 (age 74)

Colleen Kay Glenn McBride was born July 3, 1945, and passed away from natural causes June 2, 2020.

Colleen was the first child born to Drue and Lucille Glenn in Logan, Utah. She was the oldest of five children. Her siblings are: Janice (Michael) Scott, Bonnie (Dee) Child, Patty Glenn (deceased) and Drue Kent Glenn.

Colleen graduated from Logan High School. One of her favorite things to do during those years was to take roller skating lessons at Logan Roller Rink.

She considered the Randall’s, who owned the rink, her dear friends and loved to spend time at the rink with all of her friends. She loved performing in the Roller Rhapsodies each year.

Colleen met Veldon Ray McBride at a square dancing activity. They were married May 26, 1978. They enjoyed many activities together throughout their married life until Veldon passed away March, 20, 2016.

Colleen lived in the Salt Lake City area most of her adult life. She especially enjoyed the Senior Citizen Centers in that area, spending much time in the West Jordan Senior Center, making many friends there, and working on her cherished ceramics.

The family wishes to thank all medical care givers, ministering sisters and stake missionaries who took such good care of Colleen in her later years. They gave her friendship as well as care. The family specifically wishes to thank Colleen’s nephew Drue Scott and his wife Kristen and their family for their love and devotion in helping Colleen while she lived here in Logan. The family also thanks Katie Compton for always being there for Colleen.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

