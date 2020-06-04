Corina Barrera was born to Maria Isabel and Guadalupe G. Barrera, passed away on June 1, 2020.

She was born in Lubbock, Texas, and then they later moved to Bothwell, Utah. Corina graduated from Bear River High School.

She then joined the National Guard, later became the regular Army. She served 9 years in the military and one year in Korea. Corina worked at the IRS for over 10 years. She loved fishing, camping, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Isabel and Guadelupe; brother, Juan “John” and Julian; nephew, Reyes Jr.

She is survived by her siblings, Cecilla (Victor) Mendoza, Maria Nave, Linda (Roy) Sulivan, Michael (Tracy) Barrera, Adam (Rhi Za) Barrera, and Christopher Limas.

There will be a rosary on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Rudd Funeral Home, 1234 South Main Street, Garland, Utah at 6:00pm. A funeral mass will be held at Santa Ana Catholic Church, 760 West 600 North, Tremonton, Utah on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00pm. Burial will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

