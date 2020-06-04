North Logan man arrested and charged with threatening to kill woman

Booking photo for Bryan Ash (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 56-North Logan man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a woman. Bryan Ash was booked into the Cache County Jail early Thursday morning.

According to an arrest report, North Park police officers were dispatched to an RV park Wednesday night. As they arrived, they spotted Ash driving at a high speed through the parking lot. He was wearing only workout shorts and bleeding from his head. He claimed that the alleged victim had kicked him in the face and choked him. Officers reported he had lacerations across his arms, hands, face and head.

The woman told officers how Ash had allegedly started “acting crazy,” prompting her to defend and lock herself inside their trailer. He began screaming and threatening to kill her multiple times. She stated that he then began pouring gasoline all over the outside of the trailer and on the ground, saying he was going to kill her and he wanted to go back to prison.

Ash admitted to officers that he poured gasoline on the RV, claiming that it was his property. He showed them a text message on his phone, claiming the owner of the RV Park had given him permission to stay at the property. In the same conversation were additional messages from him, describing how he was going to kill the woman and go back to prison.

The woman had bruises on her wrists, forearms and neck.

Ash was arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and, misdemeanors for criminal mischief and intoxication.

Judge Brian Cannell expressed concern for the alleged victim’s safety and ordered Ash to be held without bail. He ordered the suspect to appear again in court June 8.

Ash is reportedly from California. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com