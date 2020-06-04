October General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to remain virtual

Dallin H. Oaks conducting the Saturday evening general conference session inside the church assembly hall.

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced its upcoming general conference in October will be held virtually and visitors will once again be prohibited. The semi-annual meetings will only be broadcast by radio, television and the internet, due to the continuing spread of COVID-19.

In a letter sent to church members Thursday morning, the faith’s First Presidency wrote, “Because of our concern for the health and safety of others, we have decided that the October 2020 general conference will follow the same pattern as the conference held in April of this year. The general sessions will be broadcast as usual.”

The announcement came as state and local leaders continue to consider loosening restrictions in hopes of restoring businesses.

The letter stated, “While some areas of the world continue to experience the effects of a serious pandemic, other areas do not. As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe.”

The announcement came two weeks after leaders announced that worship services, cancelled since March, could begin resuming in a limited, phased approach. Local leaders were allowed to begin meetings and activities again, if they comply with local health regulations.

