Pauline Ione Barton Griffiths (92) passed away at the Sunridge Assisted Living Center in Roy, Utah June 2, 2020.

She was born May 13, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the daughter of Paul Lee Barton and Julia Mae Ridler.

Pauline married Asael Benjamin Griffiths March 6, 1946 in Vancouver, Washington while he was serving in the US Navy during World War II. After Asael left the Navy they moved to Clarkston, Utah. Later they moved to Trenton, Utah; Powers, Oregon and Ogden, Utah eventually settled in Washington Terrace where they lived since 1952.

Asael and Pauline Griffiths were sealed on August 3, 1948 in the Logan LDS Temple. Their eternal marriage continues after 74 years together here on earth. They were blessed with 6 children, 24 grandchildren, 81 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She enjoyed serving and helping others. Pauline was a stay at home mom encouraging her children to work hard and to achieve in their education. She taught her children how to take care of the home and how to cook. She was a wonderful homemaker. Her children and their friends especially loved it when they arrived home after school to enjoy hot homemade bread, jams and fruits. She also enjoyed quilting and made many quilts for family and friends.

Pauline often spoke of her love of baseball and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. She often told stories of being a member of the “Knot hole gang”. The kids would gather to watch the ballgames through the knotholes in the fence and after the third inning the ushers would often let them in to watch the ballgame from the bleachers. She missed seeing the ballgames after moving with her mother and sisters to Oregon during her teenage years.

Pauline was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings. She developed leadership skills while serving in the presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary in the Washington Terrace 7th and 8th Wards and in the Washington Terrace 11th Ward. She served 3 missions for the Church with her companion Asael in Australia (1983-1985), Phillipines (1992-1994) and Boston, Massachusetts (1995-1996). After completing their missions and for several winters, Asael and Pauline took the opportunity to escape the cold winter snow in Utah along with other empty nesters and family members to enjoy the sun and warmer weather in Parker, California.

Pauline was proud of her sons, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons and great-granddaughters who took the opportunity to serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She also enjoyed watching all of her children and grandchildren achieve in school and participate in sports, drama, dance and other activities. She loved her family and looked forward to family gatherings including the traditional Christmas Eve gatherings, annual Easter egg hunts and summer family reunions with the children and grandchildren as well as gathering with other siblings quite often in the family backyard.She spent days preparing for these special events cooking many favorite family recipes to be enjoyed by all.

Pauline leaves behind 6 children and spouses: Paula Marie Taylor (Bill), Roy Ben Griffiths (Susan), Andrew David Griffiths, Matthew Keith Griffiths, Dolores Wehner (Jamie), Ben Carl Griffiths (JoAnn). Sister-in-laws: Theo Griffiths Buttars, Phyllis Griffiths Griffin Mortenson, Ivean Hanson Griffiths and Veda Griffiths Hadley and Brother-in-law: Alton DeMarr Griffiths.

Pauline Ione Barton Griffiths was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Lee Barton and Julia Mae Ridler, and sisters Julia Mae Kalb, (Merle Robert Kalb Sr.), Dolores Lee Barton, Darline Barton Ruthifurd, parent-in-laws, Andrew and Adline Griffiths, brother-in-laws; Lowell Andrew Griffiths, Weldon John Griffiths; sister-in-laws, Lydia Adline Griffiths Benson, Nettie VaLoice Griffiths, Sadie Kathleen Griffiths, Helen Clark Griffiths and Marilyn Frank Griffiths; brother-in-laws Emory Neal Benson, Lee Buttars, Earl C. Hatch, Dale Hadley, Halvey Edwin Griffin and Harvey Mortenson and daughter-in-law JoAnn K. Griffiths.

The family would like to thank the caretakers at the Sunridge Assisted Living Center as well as the Envision Hospice caretakers for the compassionate loving care they provided to Pauline over the past few months, especially during the COVID-19 challenge when the family was unable to provide the support needed.

Graveside services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Clarkston City Cemetery, West 11000 North, Clarkston, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. A private family farewell will immediately follow.

The family suggests rather than flowers to donate to the Church Missionary Fund or the Humanitarian Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary