Utah primary ballots will be mailed out June 9

Ballots for the June 30 Republican and Democratic primaries will be mailed to Cache County residents on Tuesday, June 9.

CACHE COUNTY – With voting in the Republican and Democratic primaries less than a month away, Cache County officials are almost ready to distribute primary ballots to county residents.

County Clerk Jill Zollinger says that the ballots will be mailed out Tuesday, June 9.

Under an executive order issued by Gov. Gary Herbert, the June 30 party primary balloting will be conducted almost exclusively by mail-in voting due to health issues raised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zollinger explains that residents can vote simply by dropping completed ballots into any U.S. Postal Service mailbox between June 9 and June 30. In a change to previous by-mail voting procedures, ballots postmarked June 30 will be counted in the primary election.

Drop-boxes for depositing mail-in ballots will also be available at various locations throughout the county on Tuesday, June 30. But ballots must be deposited prior to 8 p.m. that day. Drop-box locations will be listed on the website for Cache County elections.

Mail-in ballots will be sent to registered voters, as usual, and to any county residents who replied to a letter marked “Important Notice to Voters” that was sent to all county residents by Zollinger’s staff members in early May.

“Voters who are registered Republicans and Democrats didn’t have to do anything to prepare for the primary,” Zollinger explains. “They will simply receive their party’s ballots in the mail as usual. But residents who were not previously affiliated with either party were invited to return the form attached to our letter if they wanted to participate in the primary voting.”

The form required that would-be voters indicated which party’s ballot they would like to receive.

The deadline for submitting that ballot request form is Friday, June 19.

If a voter has not received a primary ballot in the mail by Wednesday, June 17, they should contact the County Clerk’s Office, according to Zollinger.

Under the changes to voting procedures mandated by Herbert’s executive order, there will be no in-person early voting in the state primary contests. Because no polling places will open in Cache County on June 30, there will be no in-person voting, no in-person voter registration, and no voter registration by provisional ballots.

Utah Democrats host an open primary in which registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters can participate.

Only registered Republican voters can participate in the GOP primary.

The governor’s executive order provided exceptions to the mail-in balloting protocols for disabled citizens.

Zollinger adds that her office will provide touch screen, audio ballot, Braille keypad, text enlargement, adjustable contrast and tilt screen voting equipment for voters with special needs. Voters with disabilities should contact the Cache County Clerk’s Office at 435-755-1460 to schedule an appointment to use this equipment.