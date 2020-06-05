Our beloved mom, Eileen Dorothy Williams Roberts, peacefully passed away on June 4, 2020, surrounded in the love of her family.

Mom was born May 10, 1926 in Pill, NR Bristol, England and had just celebrated her 94th birthday. She is the daughter of Dorothy Annie Snook Williams and William James Williams.

Mom attended school in Pill through her teen years excelling in math. When World War II began, mom found employment with the port of Bristol Authority on the docks of Avon mouth, in the busy shipping industry. This is where mom met a trusted American GI, James LeRoy Roberts, stationed there. They were married June 23, 1945 in the St. George’s Church of England and shared 52 sweet years together.

At wars end, mom found herself on a war brides ship, “The Argentine” sailing to the United States. Dad has shipped out weeks earlier on a hospital ship due to an injury. In March of 1946 mom and dad were reunited in Elwood, Utah. From there they made their first home in Blue Creek, Utah on the ranch where Dad had grown up.

Mom and dad joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1955 and were sealed for eternity in 1957, and willingly served in many church callings. Mom and Dad served as missionaries at the Logan Genealogy library for several years.

Mom enjoyed gardening, cooking, and keeping a tidy home. She was an avid reader, and truly loved spending time with her family, her 5 children know the true measure of their mothers’ heart! Mom’s crowning service found her in the Logan Temple two days a week for fourteen years. Declining health brought her service to a close.

Mom applied for U.S. citizenship and had the privilege and honor of being sworn in as a citizen of the United States of America in 1965.

Our dear mom will be remembered for her strong faith and wisdom, her kind and gentle heart, and her great love for her fellowmen.

Mom is survived by four of her five children. Dad preceded her in death after 52 years of marriage, as well as a daughter, Susan Pugsley, 2 grandsons – Kurt and Kevin Christensen and a great-granddaughter, Hailey Pugsley.

Private family services were held. Interment- in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ or Latter-day Saints/Missionary Department.

We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Hospice staff for their support and love of our dear mother. Thank you!

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home