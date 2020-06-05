More Forest Service campgrounds open for visitors

Braxton Hill enjoys camping with his grandparents, Raylynn in a Forest Service camp ground along the Logan River Wednesday.

LOGAN CANYON – This week begins the first ever Amphibian Week in the U.S. Forest. Amphibian critters that need water to survive include frogs, toads, salamanders, newts and caecilians. They are ectothermic which means they rely on external sources for their body temperature. Generally, amphibians live near water sources.

Just in time for Amphibian Week, the Forest Service opened the mid-level gates on June 1, which include the first gates in Temple Fork, Cowley Canyon, Herd Hollow and West Hodges. The second gates are located in Green Canyon and High Creek. The highest elevation gates will be opening up on June 15th.

“We are still encouraging those interested in camping this summer to plan ahead and make reservations online at www.recreation.gov,” Forest Service Customer Service Representative Kristin Johansen said.”There are also limited reservations available at Tony Grove, Sunrise and Lewis M. Turner Campgrounds as well, but they are not currently open due to snow.said. “There are still campsites available for reservations in Guinavah, Spring Hollow, Box Elder and Pioneer Campgrounds.”

“The reservations for the Blacksmith Fork Guard Station are filling up fast for June and July, but we still have plenty of opportunities for visitors to make reservations for August, September and October,” she said.

The Forest Service would like campers to check the Utah Fire website for the latest on fire restrictions.

Up to date fire restrictions can be found by visiting www.utahfireinfo.gov.

“If you are camping in a developed campground or dispersed camping, a campfire should never be left unattended,” she said. “Campfires should be fully suppressed with water and coals should be cold to the touch before leaving.”

COVID-19 guidelines are still in affect while spending time in the forest.

While visiting nearby national forests it is important to remain vigilant on social distancing guidelines and prevent exposure to yourself, your family, and your neighbors. It can also prevent exposure to the communities surrounding National Forest Systems.

The Forest Service personnel are trying to make an effort to increase access while following the guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local government health, and safety orders for residents.

The government agency would like campers to ask themselves these questions before heading outdoors:

Have you considered the impacts on the surrounding communities that you are recreating near?

Could your activity impact limited resources such as hospitals, search and rescue, food or water, and fuel supplies?

Are you able to maintain your hygiene and clean up your own garbage?

Are you contributing to overuse, not following parking rules or blocking access for emergency vehicles?

Are you using muddy trails and adding impacts to repair and maintenance?

Are you prepared for emergencies?

Are you able to maintain social distancing?

While enjoying public lands, take care to stay within the limits. Be mindful of the routes taken and stay on well-established trails; tell someone your plan for the day and stick to it– don’t go out alone.

As states lift their shelter-at-home orders, the Forest Service is revisiting their decisions.

The government agency said in a memo that they are doing what they can to ensure a connection and service to the public. They are also committed to providing great customer service and advancing recreational opportunities in a flexible manner, while monitoring health data and state orders.