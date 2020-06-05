October 24, 1934 – May 21, 2020 (age 85)

Ramona Lee “Mona” Johnson Christensen peacefully departed this life on May 21, 2020.

Mona was born on October 24, 1934 in Ogden, Utah. She chose her parents, Karl and Zola Johnson, and was adopted in 1939. Mona was raised in Los Angeles until she was a teenager when they moved to Monroe, Utah. She graduated from South Sevier High School.

She met Don Ray at a dance while attending Snow College. He told her that he was making a cedar chest for his future wife. When he arrived at her Monroe home on Christmas 1954 with the cedar chest, my mom was so excited! They were married in the Manti Temple and together they had ten children: Mary (Joe) Taylor, Brigham City, Utah; Dale (Mary), Arizona; Karl, Salt Lake City, Utah; Paula (Robert) Brewer, Spring City, Utah; Fred (Linda), Alabama; DJ (Marilyn), Clearfield, Utah; McKay (Stacy), Texas; Eva (Roger) Thompson, Moroni, Utah; Mona (Mark) McCowen, Florida; Evan (Mary) Arizona.

Ramona lived a good life… full of adventures! She was a super-hero to many through her willingness to share her time and talents. She and Dad have created quite the legacy through the service to their family and to the community. I’m certain that they are dancing away in the heavens above. Mom was surprised when Dad left at the tender age of 59. They have waited almost 26 years to be together again… and what a reunion that must be!

We will especially remember her delicious cooking, fresh baked bread, Dutch oven meals and homemade candies. The house would ring with her singing the chorus of Lonesome Cattle Call to start the day.

Mom was quite the entrepreneur over the years. She sold everything from Trichem paints, Watkins and Rainbow vacuums – just to name a few. She also had a very successful ceramics shop and taught craft classes at the local schools.

Honestly, she had too many talents and hobbies to list them all – it’s safe to say that she was incredibly creative and had an impressive collection of craft supplies which she avidly used.

Survivors include: her ten children – 46 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren, leaving her with a posterity of 108! And her brother Wayne Carl “Skip” Johnson, Las Vegas, Nevada. Mom was very excited to have met her sister Pat Schulthess Patterson (Oregon) this year. She also has a brother Craig Cook in California that she has never met.

Preceding her in death: her husband Don Ray Christensen, her parents, Karl Clifford and Zola Mary Gough Johnson, a son-in-law Curtis Hatch; grandsons Jared Hatch, Kevin Hatch, and Jon Taylor; and granddaughters Camille Ann Hatch and Heather Dawn Christensen. Also a great-grandson Gabriel Taylor.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Willow Glen Care and Rehabilitation for their excellent and loving care to our mom. Due to the COVID restrictions, there was a small family service May 27, 2020. The funeral service was recorded and can be found on YouTube at (CelebrateRamona)

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rasmussen Mortuary