Roberta (Bobbie) Elizabeth Young Baron

December 27, 1934 – June 3, 2020 (age 85)

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully on 2020 at Mission at Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah.

Mom was born in Salt Lake City, Utah December 27, 1934 to Thurza and Clarence Young. She was later sealed to Bill and Thurza Kingston. She married Glen Leland Baron (Lee) on January 13, 1954; their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with 7 children, 44 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

During Lee’s career they lived in Utah; Arizona; and then moved back home to Brigham City where they retired and enjoyed the rest of their lives. Lee passed away August 20, 2019.

Mom was raised in Brigham City; she went to Central Elementary School and graduated from Box Elder High School. She was in many clubs, she was the secretary of the student body, was on the swim team, enjoyed performing and singing in school performances; she also helped to write the school newspaper.

Mom and dad loved to go boating, camping, and taking rides to sight-see. They went on many vacations; their favorites included numerous trips to Disney World and camping trips with their children and grandchildren.

Mom was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in many church callings. She and dad served missions in the Ogden Temple and the genealogy Library. Mom’s favorite callings were with the youth; she enjoyed serving with children and teens and loved to sing in the church choir.

Mom was very outgoing and enjoyed talking and meeting new people, especially children. We couldn’t go anywhere without her running into someone that she knew. She loved music, singing, dancing and sharing her talents in poetry she authored. She was a member of the Jay Welch Chorale, where she enjoyed singing. Mom’s favorite thing to do was to sit on her front porch and as she would say “I’m watching the world go by.” She would wave and talk to everyone who would walk or drive by.

All of the grandchildren and neighborhood children knew where the treat drawer was and were always welcome to help themselves. Mom was a very giving lady and she served and gave to everyone that she could. She was a great mom who always put dad and us kids first. She taught us how to be good people and to always put others before ourselves. She was a fun and caring mom. We love you mom, we will always miss you. Thanks for the memories!

Mom is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee, her infant son Randy, grandson Tommy, and son-in-law Lyle (Jill) Erickson. Survived by her children Ron (Elena), Jean (Paul), Sue (Scott), Jill (Lyle-deceased), Richard (Lori), and Tyler (Cathy).

Our family expresses love and appreciation to the staff at Maple Springs. To the doctors, nurses, CNA’s and kitchen staff. She was treated with kindness and dignity.

There will be a viewing for friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:30 – 6:30pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, viewing for family members will be held from 9:00 – 10:45am followed by the funeral services at 11:00am.

Because of COVID-19 we would appreciate that everyone wear a mask while attending.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel