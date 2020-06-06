BRHD Saturday report shows 197 new positive cases

They Hyrum JBS plant employs 1,400 people to run their beef processing facility.

LOGAN – There was no letup in the growing number of new COVID-19 positive tests in Saturday’s Bear River Health Department report. After 198 new cases Friday, 197 more were found in the district Saturday (195 in Cache County, two in Box Elder County.)

None of the new cases have been hospitalized.

After about 1,400 employees were tested at Hyrum’s JBS meat plant last week, according to the Utah Department of Health, it has lead to a significant number of new positive cases.

The caseload for the Bear River Health District has grown to 758. Positives from Cache County account for 709 of the total cases with 49 from Box Elder County and none from Rich County.

Also, 655 of the district’s 758 cases have been between 18-60 years old. There are still 14 patients from the entire district currently hospitalized.

The updated Utah Department of Health’s total positive COVID-19 caseload stands at 11,798, a daily rate increase of 4.9 percent from yesterday. With yesterday’s 546 cases in the state, it’s been 10 straight days of 200 or more positives reported.

With 2,952 tests administered yesterday, 235,149 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives for the last two and a half months is 5.0 percent.

There have been 121 total COVID-19 deaths which is one more than yesterday.

There are 6,939 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 20 more hospitalizations yesterday, 114 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations the last two and a half months in Utah is 890.

Friday’s Idaho report shows 3,111 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 83 deaths. The Franklin County caseload stands at eight. There are still no cases in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.