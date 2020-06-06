Huntsman campaign awaiting COVID-19 test results

Gubernatorial candidate Jon M. Huntsman Jr. (left) discusses the issue of recreational overuse with Bear Lake homeowner Mike Nebeker (right) during a meet and greet event at Merlin Olsen Central Park in Logan on June 4.

SALT LAKE CITY – Pending the outcome of a COVID-19 test taken June 5, gubernatorial candidate Jon M. Huntsman Jr. has suspended any public campaign activities.

That announcement came late Friday, after a campaign staff member who had had contact with Huntsman tested positive for COVID-19.

The identity of the infected staff member is being withheld, but campaign staffer Cassandra Kendall confirmed that the infected person was not among the staff members who accompanied the former governor to a meet and greet event in Logan on the evening of June 4.

In a statement released Friday, Huntsman emphasized that the health of his staff members and the public are his primary concern. He added that his campaign is in the process of reaching out to anyone who might have been in contact with the infected staff member during the time that individual was potentially contagious.

The campaign’s headquarters was also being sanitized and anyone who might have been exposed to the disease is being alerted, according to the statement.

While awaiting the results of Huntsman’s COVID-19 test, his running mate — Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi – will continue her schedule of public appearances, with appropriate social distancing.

Huntsman’s statement explained that campaign officials had confirmed that Kaufusi had not been exposed to the infected staff member.