Idaho offers $1,500 bonus for people return to work

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho governor Brad Little says people can receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work. The Republican governor announced the plan Thursday as an incentive to help get the Idaho economy going again. Part-time workers would receive $750.

The state’s unemployment rate has rocketed to 11.5% with more than 100,000 unemployed. But Idaho is in the third stage of Little’s four-stage plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic and there are signs the economy is turning around.

The money for the payments is coming from $100 million of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money.