Idaho offers $1,500 bonus for people return to work

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
June 6, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho governor Brad Little says people can receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work. The Republican governor announced the plan Thursday as an incentive to help get the Idaho economy going again. Part-time workers would receive $750.

The state’s unemployment rate has rocketed to 11.5% with more than 100,000 unemployed. But Idaho is in the third stage of Little’s four-stage plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic and there are signs the economy is turning around.

The money for the payments is coming from $100 million of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.