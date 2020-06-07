Being a camp host is almost heaven for the Stoddard’s

Camp hosts Raylynn and Robert Stoddard clean up a campground after it was used the night before in Guinavah-Malibu campground near the Logan River Wednesday afternoon.

LOGAN – Raylynn and Robert Stoddard are camp hosts at Guenava-Malibu Campground in Logan Canyon. This is their third year of being camp hosts and both say they enjoy it. The first year they were at a campground near Elko, NV., the next year near Paris, ID. The Logan residents were excited to be closer to home this year.

“It’s been really nice to be closer,” Raylynn said. “It is not as far to go to see our families.”

They have contracted to be in the canyon from May 4 until Oct. 15.

They are supplied with a golf cart with a rack that holds yard tools. The rack carries things like rakes, shovels, weed trimmers, hoes and whatever else is needed to keep the camp looking good for the guests.

“We invited our families to come and camp,” she says. “Some of them have taken us up on it and will stay for a couple of days or more.”

One of the aspects of the job the Cache Valley couple like most is seeing all the new faces and getting to know different people.

“This is a fun job we get to talk to a lot of people,” she says while her husband Robert wields a weed trimmer. “We just do our best to help people.”

The Stoddard’s have a checklist with duties that include greeting and checking in arriving guests, then checking them out when they leave. They also clean firepits and restrooms as well as monitor the campground loop.

When one group clears out, the Stoddard’s get the area ready for the next group. And although the gates are locked at 10 p.m., the couple has been known to stay up, open the gate and let in new arrivals.

“We really go out of our way to be helpful,” she says. “Some nights we are up at 11 p.m. trying to check people in and helping them back up their (camp) trailer.”

Being friendly and helpful is in their genes, and it helps them do their best to resolve any problems with guests.

Then there are the unexpected things that come with being in charge of a campground.

“We have a momma moose they call Molly and this year she has a calf,” Raylynn explains. ”We just let her roam, she doesn’t bother anyone.”

The Stoddards warn people not to get too close to Molly, especially this year with the calf.

The campground has drinking water, flush toilets in the restrooms, picnic tables, firepits and the sound of the Logan River, a definite plus.

Guinavah-Malibu has 34 single camp sites that accommodate trailers or tents, three double sites and three groups sites, one with an amphitheater that can handle up to 100 people. The campground is on US 89, five miles from Logan, as the National Scenic Byway traverses Logan Canyon.

Utah Recreation Company, the Stoddards’ employer, is part of Base Camp Hospitality, which covers five states. The hospitality company is hovering around 3,300 campsites found in California, Oregon, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah, said Michael Han, the regional vice president of the company.

“With the whole COVID-19 thing we had a lot of our camp hosts not show up this year,” he says. “I think we should be fully staffed in the coming weeks.”

He says if people are interested in being a camp host they can find the company’s website at basecamphospitality.com