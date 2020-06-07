Logan listed at the top of nation’s COVID hotspots

LOGAN – The metro area of Logan is #1 on a recent New York Times list of the areas with fastest growth rate in new COVID-19 cases.

That distinction comes with a recent 21 percent growth in positive cases in the Bear River Health District, well ahead of the recent 15 percent growth in cases in Huntsville, Texas. The growth in northern Utah is driven by the increase of cases at the JBS meat packing plant in Hyrum.

While the weekend BRHD report adds to the growth with 24 cases Sunday, that is still much fewer than 197 on Saturday. Sunday’s 24 new cases includes 22 in Cache County and two in Box Elder County. Among the 22 Cache County cases, 18 are 18-60 years old, two are over 60 and two are under 18; and the two Box Elder cases are between the ages of 18-60.

The caseload for the Bear River Health District stands at 782. Positives from Cache County account for 731 of the total cases with 51 from Box Elder County and none from Rich County.

Currently, 15 cases in the district are hospitalized.

The Sunday update from the Utah Department of Health shows the total positive COVID-19 caseload stands at 12,066, a daily rate increase of 2.3 percent from yesterday. While it is true the 268 cases reported Sunday marks the state’s 11th straight day of 200 or more positives, 268 is less than half the number of cases reported Saturday.

With 2,802 tests administered yesterday, 237,951 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives for the last two and a half months is 5.1 percent.

There have been 121 total COVID-19 deaths, the same as yesterday.

There are 7,108 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 10 more hospitalizations yesterday, 118 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 900.

Saturday’s Idaho report shows 3,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 83 deaths. The Franklin County caseload stands at eight and there are still no cases reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.