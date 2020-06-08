November 11, 1929 – June 6, 2020 (age 90)

Bonnie Jean Peterson Mauchley Poorman, 90, of Ogden, Utah passed away on June 6, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

She was born November 11, 1929 in Logan, Utah to Ephraim John Peterson and Emma Benica Chatterton. Bonnie has 8 siblings; Herman, Dennis, Glen, Woodrow, Cliff, Chase, Merlin Ray (all deceased), and Dean (Roy, Utah).

While in high school she worked at the Utah Theater, and later in life at Deseret Industries and Mode-O-Day. Throughout her life she lived in Logan, Ogden and Roy, Utah.

She married Russell Voy Mauchley June 25, 1948. They were the parents of three children; Blaine (Korinne Krebs), Rochelle (Paul Sellers), and Paula (Kelly Andrews). Bonnie had 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She loved to visit with other people and travel when the opportunity came up. Her last few years were at Auberge Assisted Living, where she was loved by all. She cared and loved her children and was always glad to see them.

Bonnie is survived by her children and her brother Dean.

Graveside services will take place Friday, June 12, 2020 beginning at 12:00pm in the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

