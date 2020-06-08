Charlotte Ann Giffen passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at her sisters’ home in Brigham City, Utah of natural causes.

Charlotte was born May 28, 1937 in Independence, Jackson, Missouri. A daughter of Everett Harry Giffen and Pearly Evelyn Hodges Giffen Michaelis. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence, Missouri.

She moved to Utah in 1958 to work for the Thiokol Corporation. She retired after 33 years of service as a Lab Technician.

She was a member of the Brigham City 22nd Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to sing and sang solos and duets. She also sang in a trio at many functions in Northern Utah with two of her sisters, Ruth Bankhead and Carol Berchtold.

Over the years Charlotte had the privilege to serve in a variety of church callings: Primary, Sunday School, Beehives and Mia Maids in the Young Women’s program, also Ward Librarian, Visiting Teacher, Relief Society Compassionate Service Leader, Relief Society Teacher and Temple Laundry Worker. Charlotte enjoyed life and made many dear friends through the years.

Surviving is one sister, Carol Berchtold (Don) and 45 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: mother, Pearl Evelyn Hodges Giffen Michaelis, step-father, Walter Michaelis and three sisters: Mildren Baumgarner, Ruth Bankhead and Jean Nunn; five brothers: Everett Harry Giffen, Rodney Merle Giffen, Lorin Laverne Giffen, William Earl Giffen and Norman Pearl Giffen. All members of the family have preceded her in death except Carol Evelyn Giffen Berchtold.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in Myers Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery.

